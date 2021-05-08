ICAI Live Coaching Classes For CA Intermediate And Final Year Students To Begin On May 10

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) will start live coaching classes (LCC) batch-3 on May 10. The ICAI live coaching classes will be held for the students of the Intermediate course appearing in the November 2021 exam and the final course for November 2021 and May 2022 exams. Students can watch the classes online at https://live.icai.org/bos/vcc/.

CA Live Coaching Classes: Where to watch

The classes will be held in two sessions for both intermediate and final course students. The first session for CA intermediate course will be held from 7 am to 9:30 am and the second session will be held from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. The first session for the CA Final course will be held from 7 am to 9 am and the second session will be held from 6 to 9 pm.

The classes can also be viewed on ICAI CA Tube (YouTube) channel. Students can either access live classes or view them later as recorded lectures through hand-held devices such as smartphones, laptops, iPads, tablets, etc. anytime anywhere. The live sessions will be conducted by renowned subject experts.

The Board of Studies (BoS) of ICAI will also launch its ICAI-BOS mobile app enabling students to get interactive learning & coaching at a single platform with other additional features. The ICAI-BOS app will soon be accessible on both android and iOS play stores. Students will be able to access the live classes on the app.



The Board of Studies has been proactive to adopt different methodologies to reach out to the students and provide quality learning resources, year after year in an incremental manner. The BOS, with an objective to enable the students to sail through the present times, announces the 3rd Batch of ‘Live Coaching Classes’ for Final & Intermediate course students commencing from 10th May 2021. These classes are conducted for students who will be appearing in Intermediate exam in Nov 2021 & Final exam in Nov 2021 & May 2022," the official notice reads.