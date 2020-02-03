ICAI Result For 2019 Will Be Declared On THIS Date; Read On For Updates

The results for The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India exam is out. Held in the month of November, the result came out on January 16, 2020. Here’s how candidates can check out the ICAI result.

ICAI result for 2019 exam updates

ICAI is the exam held for those candidates who aspire to become a chartered accountant. The result for the 2019 exam held in the month of November came out on January 16, 2020. Those candidates who cleared this stage then proceeded to appear for the ICAI intermediate exam. The result of this ICAI exam was supposed to be declared today. However, the ICAI result for the intermediate exam will be declared either during the evening of February 3, 2020, or on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

The official website for ICAI has published three websites where candidates can check their ICAI result. Candidates can visit these websites to check their ICAI result. These websites are:

https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Last year topper of ICAI exam

Last year, for the 2018 ICAI exam, the topper was Shadab Hussain. His rank for the All-India Rank (AIR) was 1. He hailed from Rajasthan’s Kota area. The This ICAI candidate reportedly said in an interview with a daily portal that he had studied for 12-14 hours a day and that was how he bagged the coveted rank.

While ICAI result for 2019 is being declared on February 3 or February 4, 2020, the result for ICAI exam 2018 was declared on February 8, 2019. Both the result of the new and old courses were declared on the same day. The same thing will be followed this year for ICAI exam too. The official website issued many direct links for candidates to check out their ICAI result without causing a breakdown of the official website due to too many clicks.

The candidates who want to check out their ICAI result also need their roll number and pin or registration number. The candidates need to print their result for future reference. ICAI result for 2018 exam was also announced via text messages. This process might also be continued for this year.

