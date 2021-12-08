ICAR Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Indian Council of Agricultural Research is all set to release the round 2 seat allotment result on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Currently, ICAR is conducting counselling for admissions to various courses. ICAR has not announced the result release time but it is being expected to be out in second half of the day. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website – icarexam.net.

This year, around 2 lakh students appeared in the entrance exam for UG, PG and PhD courses and are participating in counselling. The entrance exam was conducted by National Testing Agency and NTA released result on October 23, 2021. After the release of seat allotment order on December 8, candidates will be allowed to proceed with the admissions process. In the admission process, candidates will have to upload and re-submit documents online (if needed), fill in required details and pay the admission fees. The steps to check the allotment result have been mentioned below.

ICAR Counselling 2021: Step-by-step guide to check round 2 seat allotment

Eligible candidates will have to go to the official counselling website of Indian Council of Agricultural Research – icarexam.net.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Allotment Letter of Second Round.' (To be noted that the link will only be activated post release of results)

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter their application number and password

The Round 2 Seat Allotment result for ICAR Counselling 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the result and download copy of the same

To be noted that the result which is scheduled to be released today is for the second round. ICAR's first round allotment result was released on November 26 and candidates were given time of three days to complete the admission process. Candidates who fail to get a seat in this around can apply for the third round of counselling. The direct link to check results have been attached below.

NTA ICAR Result 2021: Direct Links