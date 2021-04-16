ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Cancelled, ISC Class 12 Exam Postponed Till June: CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) exams 2021 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. As per the official notification released by CISCE, the council will review the COVID-19 situation and take a decision regarding the conduct of ICSE and ISC exams in June 2021. While the class 12th exams are deferred, the class 10th students will be given two options: either to write the offline exams along with the class 12th students or skip appearing in the official exams.

ICSE Class 10 Board exam 2021 cancelled

Students who opt for skipping the offline exams will be evaluated based on a fair and unbiased criterion developed by CISCE and the results will be prepared accordingly. The ICSE and ISC exams were scheduled to begin on May 4. However, the exam has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE Board Exams 2021

The decision has been taken in lines of CBSE who had decided to cancel the class 10th exams and postpone the class 12th exams due to the pandemic. CBSE had taken the decision on April 14 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and other officials to discuss the exam issue. The union education minister also urged other states and boards to consider the decision taken by CBSE and follow the same in the interest of students' future and health. Till now over 10 states have decided to postpone or cancel their board exams in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

