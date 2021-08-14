Last Updated:

ICSI CS Exam 2021: ICSI Releases Important Information Regarding Exams, Check Details

ICSI CS Exam 2021:

ICSI CS Exam 2021

ICSI CS Exam 2021 Update: An important notice regarding the ICSI CS Exam 2021 timetable has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. As per the notice signed by Joint Secretary, Directorate of Examinations, the examination of the Company Secretaries Examination June 2021 session starts on August 10, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the last paper will be held on August 20, 2021. Registered candidates can check the notification by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at icsi.edu. 

Here is the direct link to the official information

ICSI CS Exam 2021: Timetable

As per the official notice, there is no change in the timetable. The exam is scheduled to be held as per the timetable. The official notification released by ICSI reads, "This is with reference to the ongoing Company Secretaries Examinations June 2021 session being held from 10th August 2021 to 20th August 2021. The Company Secretaries Examination will be held on 20th August 2021, as scheduled, as per the Time Table hosted on the institute's website. There is no change in Time Table as announced earlier."

ICSI recently opened opt-out window

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on August 1 2021, opened the ICSI CS Exam 2021 opt-out window. The opt-out window is scheduled to be closed within a week by August 20, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves earlier but now want to opt-out from June to December 2021 exams have the opportunity to do it now. Candidates are hereby informed that this can be done through the ICSI official website icsi.edu. 

The form reads, "On receipt of the above form, student’s enrollment for June 2021 session of examination will be cancelled and his/her candidature will be carry forward for December 2021 Session of Examination. Please note that once the OPT-OUT option is submitted, no request for its change/revocation will be entertained under any circumstances. This is a onetime facility being provided due to COVID-19, without creating any precedent for future."

