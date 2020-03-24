ICSI CS June 2020 Exam Update: Last Date For Submitting Applications Extended

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has extended the due date for the submission of application forms for the CS to June 2020. Previously, the last date for the submission of the application form was March 25, 2020. The last date for students to submit the application form has now been extended to April 5, 2020. After April 5, 2020, a late fee will be charged for students submitting their application forms till April 15, 2020. Read on to know more about ICSI CS:

Last Date for Submitting Applications for ICSI CS June 2020 exam extended

The official notice issued by the authorities read that the restrictions have been imposed by the Central as well as the State Governments in various parts of the country. This notice was issued to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Students who have queries are asked to submit their questions on the support portal, support.icsi.edu.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also released a notice after receiving several queries. The students raised questions regarding the postponement of CA exams. They soon released a clarification from ICAI that no such decision had been taken by the institute yet. The body will analyse the situation in the second week of April and will make an appropriate decision about the May examinations.

Meanwhile, other universities like the IGNOU Delhi has also extended the last date for the submission of their applications for various courses. Many other institutions have extended the application dates and examinations due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The majority of the states in the country have gone under a total lockdown, apart from public services and essential necessities.

While schools have asked to promote their students to the next class without an examination, college and board exams have been postponed. The citizens too have been asked to quarantine themselves and stay indoors till March 31, 2020. The number of people affected due to Coronavirus in India is nearing the dreaded mark of 500, with 63 people being affected in Maharashtra alone.

