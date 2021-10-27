ICSI CSEET 2021 To Be Held On November 13; Check Exam Details & More

ICSI CSEET 2021: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET 2021 date. This year the test will be conducted through remote proctored mode. The admit card for the test will be available one week before the examination. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website - icsi.edu. According to a notice issued by ICSI the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on November 13, 2021.

In view of the prevailing COVID situation, the exam conducting department has given an option to candidates to appear for the examination through Remote Proctored mode, from home. Candidates cannot participate in the examination through their smartphones (mobile) or tables, etc., which is strictly prohibited. Candidates who will qualify in the examination will be eligible to take admission into the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc.

ICSI CSEET 2021: Important points to remember

Candidates must download a safe exam browser, SEBLite , on their laptop or desktop to avoid any issues during the examination.

, on their laptop or desktop to avoid any issues during the examination. Candidates must log in to the test portal 30 minutes before the time.

While giving the examination, candidates are not allowed to leave the test until its submission.

No other person, other than the candidate himself, shall be present at the time of the test.

CSEET Exam patten 2021

Subjects Number of questions Marks Paper-1 : Business Communication 35 50 Paper-2 : Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning 35 50 Paper-3 : Economic and Business Environment 35 50 Paper-4: Part-A: Current Affairs 15 50 (Part A, B inclusive) Part-B: Presentation & Communication Skills 20 - Total 140 200

Image: Unsplash