IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 Declared At Ignou.ac.in, See Direct Link & Steps To Check

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday declared the December term-end exam result 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the December TEE exam can check their results online. The IGNOU December TEE Result can be accessed from the official website- www.ignou.ac.in. Read on to know the steps, direct link to download IGNOU result, and full details about it.

IGNOU December TEE Result 2020

IGNOU has been releasing the December TEE 2020 result in a phased manner. Results for some programs were declared earlier while the results for few programs have been released now. The pending results will be declared soon. .“Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards are a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled.," a statement on the official website reads.

Direct link to check IGNOU December results 2020

IGNOU December TEE Revaluation

IGNOU has also declared the December TEE revaluation result 2020. Moreover, IGNOU has also extended the last date to apply for revaluation of December TEE Result 2020 up to May 31. Candidates who have appeared for the December exam can also apply for obtaining the photocopies of IGNOU TEE answer sheets. Students can apply online at the candidates' portal of the IGNOU website for revaluation and applying for photocopies.

Direct link to check IGNOU December revaluation result 2020

How to download IGNOU December TEE Result 2020