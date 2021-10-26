IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Deadline Extended For ODL, Online Programs Till Oct 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday once again extended the deadline to register for fresh admissions to ODL and online UG/PG programmes for the July 2021 Session. The last date to apply for the July session admissions is October 31. Candidates who wish to take admissions in the programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See the steps given below to register online.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to re-register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

IGNOU further extends the last date of Fresh Admissions to ODL & Online UG/PG Programmes for the July 2021 Session till 31st October 2021https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 26, 2021

Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021

Marital status Alternate email address Guardian’s relation Category Mobile number Scholarship details Religion

Documents Required for registration