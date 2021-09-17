IGNOU Launches MBA In Banking And Finance Course Approved By AICTE

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in Banking and Finance programme. The IGNOU MBA programme is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the MBA July session at www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates must note that no entrance examination will be conducted for enrolment to the course by the university.

"The Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) (MBF) programme was launched as a result of an MoU between IGNOU and IIBF in order to provide an avenue for postgraduate academic qualification for the members of the IIBF. This programme has been considered necessary to upgrade the managerial skills, capability and orientation of the in-service banking personnel through the award of this post-graduate-level degree," the prospectus reads.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Bachelor Degree of Minimum 3 years duration with at least 50% marks (45% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category). The candidates should have passed the CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, Mumbai, and awarded the requisite qualification/credentials therefore by the Institute; They should have been working with the banking or financial services sector for a period of at least two years.

Duration of Course

The minimum duration of the programme is two years and the maximum duration is four years. Students will be allowed to register/re-register seven courses in a semester to enable them to register/re-register all the required 28 courses for the award of an MBA Degree in four semesters (i.e. two years). The student has to register for the programme in the first semester and subsequently re-register for all the other semesters.

Programme Fee

The total Programme Fee is Rs.58,000/-. The student has to pay Rs.14,000/- in I, II & IV semesters and Rs.16,000/- in the III Semester.

Exit Certification

Candidates who complete all the specified 28 courses can get her/his MBA (Banking and Finance) degree. However, if a student wishes to exit the programme after completion of the specified courses of 1st and 2nd semesters (56 credits), an exit option is provided at her/his specific request only, resulting in the award of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDIM).

