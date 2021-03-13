IIIT Delhi PhD Admissions 2021 For Engineering And Other Disciplines: Apply Before April 4

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has invited applications for the Ph.D. Admissions for Monsoon Session, AY 2021-2022. The Ph.D. programs that are offered include computational Biology (CB), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Human-Centered Design (HCD), Mathematics (Maths), and Social Sciences and Humanities (SSH). The last date to apply is April 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at https://iiitd.ac.in/admission/phd/apr2021.

"The goal of the Ph.D. program at IIIT-Delhi is to empower students to become part of the global research ecosystem and contribute to research organizations and top-class universities across the world. The program is based on the best practices models at top universities across the world," the official press release reads. READ | NIT Srinagar students to get direct admission ino PhD to IIT Delhi

DIsciplines of Research

Computational Biology

Computer Science and Engineering

Electronics and Communications Engineering

Mathematics

Social Sciences and Humanities (Economics)

Social Sciences and Humanities (Sociology/ Anthropology)

Human-Centered Design

Stipend- According to the IIIT- Delhi official statement, Ph.D. scholars and students joining the program as regular students will be considered for Institute Fellowship. Presently, IIIT-Delhi is offering fellowship at the rate of Rs.31,000/- per month in the 1st & 2nd year and Rs.35,000/- per month in the 3rd & 4th year. For the 5th year, fellowship is at the reduced rate that is, Rs. 30,000/- per month.

Additional Financial Support

Support up to Rs 50k is provided towards the purchase of a laptop/ desktop.

Contingency grant of Rs.10k per annum.

Institute Travel Grant

Full-time Ph.D. students are encouraged to present their research work at International Conferences. Financial support of up to Rs. 2 lakh for the entire duration of the program is available. For Overseas Research Fellowship (ORF), financial support up to the US $6000 may be considered in deserving cases to conduct research collaborations with reputed Universities/Labs abroad for a period of 3 to 6 months, the official release reads.

Application Fee:

Rs.150 for SC/ST/ PD candidates.

Rs.300 for other candidates.