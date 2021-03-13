IIIT Delhi PhD Admissions 2021 For Engineering And Other Disciplines: Apply Before April 4

Quick links:
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has invited applications for the Ph.D. Admissions for Monsoon Session, AY 2021-2022. The Ph.D. programs that are offered include computational Biology (CB), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Human-Centered Design (HCD), Mathematics (Maths), and Social Sciences and Humanities (SSH). The last date to apply is April 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at https://iiitd.ac.in/admission/phd/apr2021.
"The goal of the Ph.D. program at IIIT-Delhi is to empower students to become part of the global research ecosystem and contribute to research organizations and top-class universities across the world. The program is based on the best practices models at top universities across the world," the official press release reads.
Stipend- According to the IIIT- Delhi official statement, Ph.D. scholars and students joining the program as regular students will be considered for Institute Fellowship. Presently, IIIT-Delhi is offering fellowship at the rate of Rs.31,000/- per month in the 1st & 2nd year and Rs.35,000/- per month in the 3rd & 4th year. For the 5th year, fellowship is at the reduced rate that is, Rs. 30,000/- per month.
Full-time Ph.D. students are encouraged to present their research work at International Conferences. Financial support of up to Rs. 2 lakh for the entire duration of the program is available. For Overseas Research Fellowship (ORF), financial support up to the US $6000 may be considered in deserving cases to conduct research collaborations with reputed Universities/Labs abroad for a period of 3 to 6 months, the official release reads.
Application Fee:
Rs.150 for SC/ST/ PD candidates.
Rs.300 for other candidates.