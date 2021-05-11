IIIT Kota Launches Four Free Online Certificate Courses; Here Are More Details About It

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Kota has launched a web portal for E-Learning and Data Analytics Lab. The portal focuses on the development of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and learning analytic tools. The institute has started four free certification courses for students willing to develop their skills. Here is more information about the three MOOCs.

IIIT Kota free courses: Three Skill Development MOOCs are:

Certification course in Wildlife Naturalist

Certification course in Machine Learning

Certification course in Introduction to Photography

Certification course in English for personal and professional development

How to apply for the free online courses?

Visit the official website Eldalab.in or click here for a direct link. On the top right of the screen candidate will an option to “Login” and “register”. If a candidate has already registered themself on the portal, they may simply enter their credentials and login. However, if a candidate has not registered themselves on the portal in the past, they must register themselves as a new user. For that, they must click on the Register icon. Next, the candidate will see an option to “register now” where there will be icons to fill in the details of the candidate. Candidate must fill in their name, email address, phone number and other details asked on the portal. After completing the formalities, they should click on the option “Register” at the bottom of the form. Next, the candidate will have to enroll in a course of their choice. To complete the certification course, the candidates will have to watch lectures and complete quizzes. After successfully completing the lectures and quizzes, the candidate will get a completion certificate.

About IIIT Kota

As mentioned on the official website eldalab.in, here is what is mentioned about IIIT Kota:

Indian Institute of Information Technology Kota (IIIT Kota) is an Institute of National Importance. IIIT Kota is a joint venture of the MHRD, Govt. of India and Govt. of Rajasthan with Industry Partners in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode. IIIT Kota was established in 2013. Currently the institute is mentored by MNIT Jaipur. The institute is governed by eminent personalities of the Government, Industry, and Academia. Currently, we offer B.Tech programmes in the disciplines of Computer Science & Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK