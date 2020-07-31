IIM Calcutta To Digitally Conduct Classes For Incoming MBA Batch From Aug 10

As educational institutions around the world are looking for e-learning solutions amid coronavirus pandemic, IIM Calcutta has decided to digitally conduct the two-year MBA programme for the incoming batch from August 10. Around 480 students of the flagship programme will be joining the virtual classes from across the country.

IIM-C said in a statement that all interviews were conducted online to ensure the safety of candidates, staff, and faculty members against the infectious disease. The premier management institute said that the weightage given to written ability test was not considered for the final selection of MBA 2020-22 batch since it was not feasible for IIM-C to ensure fairness during the online admission process.

Prof Peeyush Mehta, Operations Management Group, reportedly said that efforts are being made to provide classroom experience as much as possible through the online mode. Mehta added that the students will be distributed across six sections of class strength, with 80 students in each section, to create a better learning experience.

“There would be an average of four-five hours of total classroom live contact hours,” he said.

Read: IIM-Ahmedabad Research On How Gujarat Govt Performed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Recordings of classes

The IIM will provide recordings of a missed class and take other measures to assist students in case they face internet issues while attending the class. They will also reportedly get the opportunity to interact with the instructors after the class and additional tutorials. Second-year MBA students will start attending the online classes from August 3.

“Overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have put a plan in place to ensure an excellent learning experience through online on-boarding and instruction for the incoming batch,” Director, Prof Anju Seth, said.

The Finance Lab (FRTL) at IIM Calcutta is also organising a talk with Prof. Viral V Acharya on "Fiscal Dominance: A Theory of Everything in India" on August 3. The former RBI Deputy Governor will share his experiences as a central banker as gathered in his forthcoming book "Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India", SAGE Publishing.

Read: IIM-C Students Of Business Analytics Receive 60 Job Offers

Read: IIM Lucknow Hikes MBA Fees By 36% For New Batches Of 2020-22

(With PTI inputs | Image: PTI)