IIM Rohtak Application Window For IPM Aptitude Test To Close Today, Here Is How To Apply

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Rohtak will be closing the aptitude test application window today for the Integrated Programme In Management. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the programme and the aptitude test are advised to go to the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Rohtak at iimrohtak.ac.in and apply as soon as possible as today, May 11 is the last date to apply. The registration window was started on February 15, 2021.

The Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is for students after class XII who aim to pursue their career in Business Management. The IIM Rohtak IPM aptitude test will be held on June 19, 2021, from 9 AM to 11 AM. Candidates are advised to apply now to avoid any last-minute problems. This test is held for the candidates who wish to seek admission in management programmes at IIM Rohtak. After the students register themselves for the IIM Rohtak Integrated Programme In Management aptitude test, they will have to appear for the aptitude test. The aptitude test will comprise of three sections quantitative ability, logical reasoning and verbal ability. Each section will have 40 questions with a duration of 40 minutes for each section. All the questions will be multiple-choice questions. Every question will have 4 marks for the correct option and a negative marking of 1 mark will be done for every wrong answer.

On the basis of scores obtained in the IIM Rohtak IPM aptitude test, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round. The announcement of Call for Online Personal Interviews (PI) will be done in the Third Week of July 2021. During the personal interviews, candidates will be judged on the basis of their academics, general awareness, and communication skills. The interviews will be tentatively held in the fourth week of July 2021. After the interview round, the final merit list will be prepared for the admissions in IIM Rohtak IPM. Here is a look at how to fill the IIM Rohtak application and register for the aptitude test.

How to apply for IIM Rohtak IPM aptitude test?

To fill the aptitude test application, go to the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Rohtak at iimrohtak.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the IPM programme from the choice of ‘Degree/Diploma Programmes’ section.

You will be redirected to a new page. Go to the IPM 2021 registration tab available on the right side of the webpage and create login credentials by filling in all the required details.

Login using the credentials and upload all the required documents.

Pay the non-refundable registration fee of ₹3890.

Submit the IIM Rohtak application for IPM takes a printout of it for future reference.

For the direct link to login, click HERE

Image: Shutterstock