IIT Bhubaneshwar's Pre-placements Initiated With A Drive To Boost Jobs For Fresh Graduates

The Indian Institute of Technology or the IIT Bhubaneshwar placement sessions are yet to start. However, the placement committee has already begun with IIT Bhubaneshwar pre-placement offers. The institution has several MNC’s onboard like Microsoft, DeShaw, Goldman Sachs, GEP Solutions and more. IIT Bhubaneshwar pre-placement offers are for candidates who have already interned with the companies and wish to offer jobs and packages to the same candidates.

Also Read | Blue Skies, Reduced Emissions Only Temporary, Won't Benefit Environment In Long Run: Experts

IIT Bhubaneshwar final year placements begin earlier than usual sessions-

According to the official website of IIT Bhubhaneshwar, “Amidst doubts expressed all around about the effect of placements for engineering students during 2020-21, the first flush of pre-placement offers (PPOs) now being handed out at IIT Bhubaneswar are pointing to a very encouraging placement season ahead, this year.”

There are keen companies making pre-placement offers based on the performance of candidates who have interned with them. Many companies use this route more, as it helps them gauge candidates better, over longer periods of time and in real work situations, as per the website of IIT Bhubaneshwar.

Also Read | IIT Delhi Director: Further Delay In Conducting NEET, JEE Can Have Serious Repercussions

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar gave a statement regarding the IIT Bhubaneshwar pre-placement offers saying that, “The premier institute has seen a surge in PPOs this year with the offers received already equalling last year’s total offers and is sure to surpass. Offers as high as 43 LPA CTC has already been made. Majority of them are core industries and are wide-ranging indicating a health trend. While the PPO’s are due to the excellence of education and the students doing extremely well in the same at the institute, these also indicate a positive placement scenario in spite of the pandemic situation affecting the business economy throughout the globe. It is also satisfying that placements of the institute are even better than some of the senior IIT’s, which is a testimony for the standards of education at IIT Bhubaneswar. The final year students are all gearing up with full enthusiasm for the upcoming placement season at IIT Bhubaneswar which is scheduled to start from 31st October 2020 via online mode owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Also Read | IIT Bombay Holds Convocation Ceremony In A Virtual Reality Mode Amid Pandemic

With the continuous direction and guidance of Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, Career Development Cell is sure to scale new heights year after year even with the current pandemic situation. The shift towards the virtual mode of hiring by organizations for the campus placements is sure to create a new trend of hiring process says, Dr A. K. Pradhan, Professor-in-charge, Career Development Cell, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | IIT-Bombay Holds Convocation Event In 'virtual Reality' Mode

It is also worth noting that the 2019-20 batch of students of IIT Bhubaneswar who passed in July with full honours including their end-semester examination in full and conventional form through an innovative on-line mechanism created by the institute, had all of their offers made, with none cancelled within the IIT Bhubaneshwar placements.

Companies use PPOs to get an early advantage in the war for talent at the placement season in campuses. The companies can come again for campus placements to hire more. The shift of the campus placements to the virtual mode will be the trend, making it more safe and convenient and is sure to be promising despite the ecosystem facing economic crisis owing to the ongoing pandemic situation across the globe.