IIT-Bombay GATE 2021 Response Sheet Released; Check How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Thursday released the GATE 2021 Response Sheet on its official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. In order to download the sheet, candidates are required to login to GOAPS 2021 portal with their credentials and enter the site to review the information.

The scores for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021), held from February 6 to February 14, will remain on the website for up to 3 years from the date of results declaration, according to IIT. As many as 7,11,542 response sheets went LIVE Thursday on the official website, and the preliminary answer key is expected to release soon.

In order to download the Response Sheet, candidates can follow the steps below after they login to gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also raise the objection to the answer key on the objection link. The results, meanwhile, will be declared on March 22. Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the website- gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the link on the website that shows answer key objection

Log-in by entering appropriate credentials

Click on the question which the candidate wants to dispute; write the description for supporting argument; attach a verifiable document to the same

Make a payment of Rs 500 [per objection] and submit the objection link

To check the Response Sheet:

Go to the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the link ‘responses of candidates are available’

Login by entering the correct registration number and email ID and GOAPS password.

Click Submit and review the Response Sheet

