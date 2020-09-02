IIT Delhi 2020 Starts School Dedicated To Artificial Intelligence; Admissions Open In 2021

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi or IIT Delhi has announced that faculty and the administration at the Delhi Campus have started its own School of Artificial Intelligence or ScAI. The campus will be offering PhD courses and programs to budding researchers with keen potential in artificial intelligence development. The admissions will start in the month of January next year that is 2021.

IIT Delhi artificial intelligence school to start in 2021

According to the announcement, the faculty at IIT Delhi is also looking at devising focused learning masters or postgraduate courses in Artificial Intelligence, later in the future. IIT Delhi is looking at starting professional non-thesis based programs as well. The director of IIT Delhi, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao made a statement to the press that, “The future progress of a nation will depend on its AI capability. Therefore, many countries have started investing heavily in AI. India is also responding to this. PM Shri Narendra Modi has emphasised the importance of AI in his policies. Besides, India is ranked 5th in the world in both the most number of AI companies and AI jobs.”

Collaboration comes after IBM set up of IIT Delhi 2020

This comes after IIT Delhi’s collaboration with IBM Research scientists recently. At the time of the collaboration, the director has said that, “India has immense talent to accelerate innovation in AI and related technologies. We are happy to collaborate with IBM Research scientists and provide opportunities to our students and faculty colleagues to work on some of the complex problems around AI and apply the solutions to real-world scenarios.” The recent IIT Delhi artificial intelligence is a step up from the aforementioned past collaboration.

More IIT news

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao also said that “IIT Delhi artificial intelligence is needed because current degrees are broad-based and do not make it easy for students to learn the depths of different subfields within AI and the main aim of the school is to “cement IIT Delhi’s leadership position in India and considerably improve its global standing.”

Prof Mausam of School of AI’s, who is also the Founding Head of the IIT Delhi artificial intelligence school said, “Core faculty members will be those who consider AI, or its applications in various domain areas (e.g., healthcare, transportation), as their main research area. Core faculty members will also be responsible for developing the School and will be deeply invested in its success.” As per the press statement, the school will look at for industry, government, and civil society in areas of domain irregularities. IIT Delhi is looking at adding expertise to the subject.

