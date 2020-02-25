IIT Delhi Admission 2020 And Everything That You Should Know About It

Indian Institution of Technology IIT Delhi Admission 2020 has launched two full-time master's programmes. IIT Delhi admission 2020 programme are MSc in Cognitive Science and MSc in Economics. IIT Delhi admission 2020 sessions are scheduled to begin from July 2020. These sessions will be headed by the Institute's Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

According to reports, a total of 25 students will be offered IIT Delhi admission 2020 under these courses. IIT Delhi admission 2020 for both the courses will be open for 2020. The interested candidates will have to apply for the course with the help of IIT Delhi official website. The candidate should have appeared in IIT JAM, which is a national level entrance examination which is to be considered for the admission in MSc courses offered by IITs.

Also Read: Denial Of PhD To Whistleblower Prof's Student: Put Issue Before BoG, HRD Ministry Asks IIT Kharagpur

Also Read: IIT Kharagpur Study Issues Big 'urban Heat Islands' Warning For Indian Cities; Read Here

IIT Delhi Admission 2020

Name of Institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) Institute Type Central Basic Admission Criteria National Level Entrance Application Mode Online Name of Entrance JEE Main & JEE Advance (B.Tech) Entrance Mode online Counselling National Level Scholarship/ Financial Assistance Yes/ Financial Assistance for M.Tech & Ph.D.

IIT Delhi admission 2020 The MSc in Cognitive Science

The course focuses on theories and methods from various streams that also include psychology, linguistics, neuroscience, artificial intelligence, philosophy and anthropology. The Masters in Cognitive Science programme is co-ordinated by Professor Samar Husain and Professor Yashpal Jogdand. The curriculum of this programme is mainly research-based and will also familiarize the students with diverse theories, methods and tools in order to understand the architecture and functioning of the human mind, said an IIT press release.

IIT Delhi admission 2020 MSc in Economics

The postgraduate course in Economics will be providing advanced training economics, focusing on quantitative skills. The coordinators of this course will be Professor Sourabh Paul and Professor Ankush Agarwal. According to IIT, the programme will also include the skills of fealing with emerging issues. This course will also be encouraging the students to think about many out-of-the-box situations.

Also Read: IIT Hyderabad Targets Quadrupling Research Funding To Rs 200 Crore By 2024

Also Read: IIT Bombay Students Take Out Tiranga Yatra In Campus To Celebrate Republic Day