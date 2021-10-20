IIT-Guwahati Launches Bachelor’s Programme In Data Science And Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati is launching a new B.Tech programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from the coming academic year. The first batch of 20 students will be admitted to IIT-Guwahati through the ongoing JEE Advanced 2021 counselling process and the institute looks forward to welcoming them along with an all-new batch of students to other undergraduate branches of the institute.

Key features of the course

This program is designed to be holistic in nature that will train students in topics related to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), with emphasis on relevant courses from other disciplines of science and engineering such as Computer Science, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Statistics. This DSAI programme will be offered by the newly established Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Guwahati, set up with generous support from the Mehta Family Foundation, Houston, Texas, USA, with a track record of having supported several institutes in the fields of education and healthcare.

Speaking about the programme, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This new B. Tech. program on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence being offered by IIT Guwahati will be very attractive to train next generation Data Scientists and Technologists for future predictions in multiple domains of business, technology implementation, healthcare sector, disaster management, policy formulation and manage large data sets irrespective of the field they work in their careers. The vast opportunities that this field offers will fulfill the demands of having sufficiently qualified graduates to serve the nation in the future in areas requiring expertise in AI and Data Analytics.”

"There is a growing demand for highly trained professionals in the fields of DSAI. This newly introduced B. Tech programme will emphasize extending training in both theoretical as well as practical perspectives. The training will prepare students to tackle cutting-edge challenges in areas of Big Data analytics and Management, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Finance, and IoT, among others," reads a press release shared by IIT.

In addition, the students will have the opportunity to earn a Minor in another discipline of the Institute. The program is expected to prepare the students to involve in major challenges emerging as a result of the business and innovation moving towards a more data-driven setup, contributing towards the growth of a new innovation-oriented India. Along with the highly talented newly recruited full-time faculty, many of the associated faculty members of the school have prior experience of nurturing the already existing M. Tech. programme in Data Science, being offered jointly, by the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, and Mathematics. Apart from this, IIT Guwahati has a fully equipped infrastructure for the new B. Tech programme and the facilities are being augmented regularly.