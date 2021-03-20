IIT JAM Result 2021, All India Rank, Merit List, Admission Process: 8 Key Points To Note

IIT JAM Result 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will declare the IIT JAM Results 2021 today, March 20. Candidates who have appeared in the IIT- Joint Admission Test for Masters will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in. IISc Bangalore had conducted the IIT JAM 2021 on February 14. Before the results, candidates must note some of the key points related to the IIT-JAM result, merit list, rank card, and admissions.

IIT JAM Result 2021: Important Points to Note

All India Ranks : For each test paper, including Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), and Mathematics (MA), an All India Rank (AIR) will be assigned to all the appeared candidates based on their performance.

Where to Check IIT JAM Result 2021: Once the result is declared, candidates can visit the offiical website- jam.iisc.ac.in. Alternatively, click on the direct link given here.

Merit List: The number of candidates included in the Merit List will depend on the total number of seats available in each category (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) in a given subject. The qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes available at IITs and the IISc via the JOAPS portal.

Tie-Breaking: The tie-breaking criterion for awarding the ranks to candidates scoring the same aggregate marks in a test paper will be as follows: Scores in the NAT section followed by the scores in the MSQ section will be used to break the tie. The candidate with a higher ratio of positive marks to negative marks will be given a higher rank. The final tie-breaker will be the Date-of-birth of the candidates. If this criterion fails to break ties, the concerned candidates will be awarded the same rank.

Score Card: The IIT JAM 2021 Score Card will contain the marks and All India Rank of candidates. The scorecard will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for qualified candidates, reads the information bulletin.

IIT JAM Results 2021: What's Next?