IIT-Kharagpur Issues 2022 Calendar Busting 'Aryan Invasion Theory' With '12 Evidences'

In a 'rebuttal' to the Aryan Invasion theory, IIT-Kharagpur has issued a calendar titled 'Recovery of the Foundations of Indian Knowledge systems' on Saturday. The calendar for the year 2022 boasts twelve 'evidences' of the Indian civilisation having no 'Europen roots'. Many scientists have questioned the need for such a rebuttal as Aryan invasion theory has been discredited by multiple scientific studies.

IIT Kharagpur issues 2022 calendar busting 'Aryan Invasion theory'

The calendar touches upon many aspects of the Indian civilisation viz. 'India's sacred space' which establishes the roots of Indus rivers in ancient Indian texts like Rig Ved, slamming the Colonial era myth propagating invasion from the West to 'contain the Vedic culture within 2000 BCE'. The calendar also claims proof of space-time and causation in the Rig Veda, claiming that 'invading Aryans had nothing to offer to the development of Indian Cosmology'. Other topics touched in the calendar are - non-linear flow, sacred feminine, the Eka-Sringa Rishi, column of cosmic light, cosmic symmetry - busting the same.

Incidentally, the calendar also quotes revolutionary Indian thinkers like Swami Vivekanand and Aurobindo. Vivekananda says, "In what Veda, Sukta, do you find that Aryans came into India from a foreign country? Vain has been your study of Ramayana; why manufacture a big fine story out of it? In Europe, it is everywhere victory to the strong and death to the weak. In the land of Bharata, every social rule is for the protection of the weak."

The calendar further lambasts the West, claiming that the Aryan Invasion theory was propagated as colonial rulers from Portuguese to the British were shaken by striking similarities between Indian languages and European ones and proposed their superiority over inferior India. The calendar slams Adolf Hitler, Max Mueller, Arthur de Gobineau, and Houston Stewart Chamberlain for propagating the theory to justify their attrocities. The calendar claims that the horrific world wars - 1 & 2 were triggered due to the Aryan Myth.

What is the Aryan Invasion Theory?

This was first propounded when linguistic similarities between Sanskrit and the major European languages were discovered by European scholars during the colonial era. The theory hypothesizes that during 2000BC Aryans from Europe invaded or migrated into the Asian subcontinent. It states these 'invaders' killed the original Dravidians and set up the Aryan race in the South-Asian subcontinent. The Aryan Invasion Theory claimed that these 'invaders' were the root of modern Indian civilisation, not the Harappan civilization. This tool was used by the colonisers to legitimise their rule in India. Recent studies have debunked the theory after DNA samples from 5000-year old Harappan remains were proven to be similar to modern Indians' DNA as part of the Rakhigarhi Project.