IIT Madras Researchers Develop New Tech That Removes Haze From Monitoring Cameras

Researchers from Madras’s The Indian Institute of Technology, popularly known as IIT Madras, have fashioned an enhanced image processing techniques, which helps to alleviate the impact of haze on images captured by the surveillance cameras on Campus. According to the reports of a media portal, this development by the Chennai-based technology and engineering institute can prove revolutionary and crucial in helping the law enforcement agencies to fight and solve crimes. In common public places, CCTVs have become quite common these days. Hence, the development by IIT Madras Researchers can become very useful to even civic communities.

Source: @FGCTweets (Twitter)

IIT Madras News: How can the results produced by IIT Madras Researchers be useful?

According to the reports of a media portal, this IIT Madras research development can also be applied to self-driving and autonomous vehicles as well. These vehicles require high-quality images that are taken by cameras for efficient and safe navigation. This can especially be useful in urban areas.

The IIT Madras Researchers were led by Prof ANRajagopalan who is the Institute Chair Professor for the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras. In an interview given to a news portal, the professor claimed that the issue of visibility arises when a camera goes down on foggy or hazy days. Hence, the IIT Madras Researchers proposed a new approach to increase the visibility of images degraded by haze. The remarkable results of their research were published in the prestigious international peer-reviewed journal of IEEE Transactions on Image Processing.

In an official statement, IIT Madras said that this is a major step forward in the area of computational photography and image processing. IIT Madras spokesperson further added that most computer vision applications include surveillance, terrain classification and autonomous navigation, among others. But haze can severely undermine the performance of even high-quality cameras. Hence, being able to perform ‘Image de-hazing’ is beneficial even in personal and public transportation systems.

IIT Madras 2020: IIT Madras News and recent updates

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras ranked No.1 in India Rankings 2020 by the National Institutes Ranking Framework. In June 2020, IIT Madras had announced the launch of India’s first online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science. This new programme by IIT Madras is open to anyone who has passed Class XII, with English and Maths at the Class X level and enrolled in any on-campus UG course. The current batch of students who are completing their Class XII in 2020 is also eligible to apply. Moreover, IIT Madras revealed in a statement that graduates and working professionals can also take up this programme.