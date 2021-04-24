IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2021: Apply For 133 Non-teaching Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.12 Lakh

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited online applications for recruitment against 133 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts. The posts are of non-teaching staff. The posts include junior technician, lab assistant, pharmacist, assistant security officer, coach, etc. The last date to apply is May 11.

IIT Recruitment Vacancy Details 2021:

Junior Technical Superintendent -- 01 Post

Asst. Security Officer (Group B) -- 01 Post

Coach -- 06 Posts

Junior Superintendent (Group-B) -- 31 Posts

Junior Superintendent Raj Bhasha (Group-B) -- 01 Post

Pharmacist -- 01 Post

Junior Lab Assistant -- 52 Posts

Junior Assistant -- 39 Posts

Driver Grade-II -- 01 Post

Total -- 133 Posts

IIT Recruitment Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Technical Superintendent -- Candidates should have a degree in M.Sc. in (Electronics/Computer Science/Chemistry/Physics) or B.E/B.Tech and B.Sc. with 02 years relevant experience and also have MCA with 01-year experience. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.

-- Candidates should have a degree in M.Sc. in (Electronics/Computer Science/Chemistry/Physics) or B.E/B.Tech and B.Sc. with 02 years relevant experience and also have MCA with 01-year experience. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years. Asst. Security Officer (Group B) -- Candidates should have a graduate degree with 04 years of relevant experience and also should have Military or NCC and Fire training. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.

-- Candidates should have a graduate degree with 04 years of relevant experience and also should have Military or NCC and Fire training. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years. Coach -- Candidates should have a Degree and recognized Diploma in Physical education or BPED or equivalent and also have a Diploma in sports coaching from NSNIS with at least 02 years of coaching at CFTI/University/PG level institutions. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.

-- Candidates should have a Degree and recognized Diploma in Physical education or BPED or equivalent and also have a Diploma in sports coaching from NSNIS with at least 02 years of coaching at CFTI/University/PG level institutions. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years. Junior Superintendent (Group-B) - -Candidates should have a PG or Graduation degree with 02 years of relevant experience and knowledge of computer office applications. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.

-Candidates should have a PG or Graduation degree with 02 years of relevant experience and knowledge of computer office applications. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years. Junior Superintendent Raj Bhasha (Group-B) - - Candidates should have a PG Degree in Hindi preceded by a Bachelors degree with English or PG in English with at least one year of relevant translation experience with essential working expertise in computer applications in Hindi or English. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.

- Candidates should have a PG Degree in Hindi preceded by a Bachelors degree with English or PG in English with at least one year of relevant translation experience with essential working expertise in computer applications in Hindi or English. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years. Pharmacist - -Candidates should have passed Class 12th or equivalent with Science stream or Diploma/Degree in Pharmacy granted by an Institute. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.

-Candidates should have passed Class 12th or equivalent with Science stream or Diploma/Degree in Pharmacy granted by an Institute. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years. Junior Lab Assistant - Candidates should have a degree in BA in (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer science or BCA and a Diploma in Engineering of 03 years duration in the appropriate field. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.

- Candidates should have a degree in BA in (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer science or BCA and a Diploma in Engineering of 03 years duration in the appropriate field. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years. Junior Assistant -- Candidates should have a BA Degree with knowledge of computer applications. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.

-- Candidates should have a BA Degree with knowledge of computer applications. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years. Driver Grade-II - Candidates should have passed Class 12th pass with driving license of both heavy and light-duty vehicles with 03 years of driving and maintenance experience and also have ITI course. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.

IIT Recruitment : Pay Scale

Junior Technical Superintendent -- Rs 35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.

Asst. Security Officer (Group B) -- Rs 35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.

Coach -- Rs 35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.

Junior Superintendent (Group-B) -- Rs 35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.

Junior Superintendent Raj Bhasha (Group-B) -- Rs35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.

Pharmacist -- Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300.

Junior Lab Assistant - Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.

Junior Assistant -- Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.

Driver Grade-II --Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply online