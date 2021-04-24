Last Updated:

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2021: Apply For 133 Non-teaching Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.12 Lakh

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 133 vacancies for group B & C non-teaching posts. Last date to apply is May 11. See vacancy details, eligibility.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited online applications for recruitment against 133 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts. The posts are of non-teaching staff. The posts include junior technician, lab assistant, pharmacist, assistant security officer, coach, etc. The last date to apply is May 11.

IIT Recruitment Vacancy Details 2021: 

  • Junior Technical Superintendent -- 01 Post
  • Asst. Security Officer (Group B) --  01 Post
  • Coach -- 06 Posts
  • Junior Superintendent (Group-B) --  31 Posts
  • Junior Superintendent Raj Bhasha (Group-B) -- 01 Post
  • Pharmacist -- 01 Post
  • Junior Lab Assistant -- 52 Posts
  • Junior Assistant -- 39 Posts
  • Driver Grade-II -- 01 Post
  • Total -- 133 Posts

IIT Recruitment Eligibility Criteria:

  • Junior Technical Superintendent -- Candidates should have a degree in M.Sc. in (Electronics/Computer Science/Chemistry/Physics) or B.E/B.Tech and B.Sc. with 02 years relevant experience and also have MCA with 01-year experience. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.
  • Asst. Security Officer (Group B) -- Candidates should have a graduate degree with 04 years of relevant experience and also should have Military or NCC and Fire training. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.
  • Coach -- Candidates should have a Degree and recognized Diploma in Physical education or BPED or equivalent and also have a Diploma in sports coaching from NSNIS with at least 02 years of coaching at CFTI/University/PG level institutions. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.
  • Junior Superintendent (Group-B) --Candidates should have a PG or Graduation degree with 02 years of relevant experience and knowledge of computer office applications. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.
  • Junior Superintendent Raj Bhasha (Group-B) -- Candidates should have a PG Degree in Hindi preceded by a Bachelors degree with English or PG in English with at least one year of relevant translation experience with essential working expertise in computer applications in Hindi or English. Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years.
  • Pharmacist --Candidates should have passed Class 12th or equivalent with Science stream or Diploma/Degree in Pharmacy granted by an Institute. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.
  • Junior Lab Assistant - Candidates should have a degree in BA in (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer science or BCA and a Diploma in Engineering of 03 years duration in the appropriate field. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.
  • Junior Assistant -- Candidates should have a BA Degree with knowledge of computer applications. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.
  • Driver Grade-II - Candidates should have passed Class 12th pass with driving license of both heavy and light-duty vehicles with 03 years of driving and maintenance experience and also have ITI course. Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.

IIT Recruitment : Pay Scale

  • Junior Technical Superintendent -- Rs 35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.
  • Asst. Security Officer (Group B) -- Rs 35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.
  • Coach -- Rs 35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.
  • Junior Superintendent (Group-B) -- Rs 35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.
  • Junior Superintendent Raj Bhasha (Group-B) -- Rs35,400- Rs 1, 12,400.
  • Pharmacist -- Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300.
  • Junior Lab Assistant - Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.
  • Junior Assistant -- Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.
  • Driver Grade-II --Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.

