IITians Bag Job Offers Running Into Crores; Microsoft Top Recruiter

With international offers on the top, Microsoft remained as the top recruiter with the highest annual package of over $164,000 (Rs 1.17 crore) among IITs. Microsoft gave the highest number of offers at IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Guwahati. In 2018 placements, Microsoft had given the highest international offers of $215,000 (more than Rs 1.54 crore). After Microsoft, other international companies like Uber, Salesforce, and Cohesity offered around $140,000 (Rs 1 crore).

Three students of IIT Roorkee got a job offer of Rs1.54 crore per annum. Google, JP Morgan, Graviton, Squarepoint Capital, Wells Fargo, SAP Labs, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs, Dream11, and Directi were some of the other offering more than Rs 30 lakh per year for domestic roles.

READ: HRD Minister: 'Not Possible To Have Uniform Education Syllabus'

IIT Roorkee had said in a statement, “Thirty companies have participated in the placement session and 363 students appeared for job interviews on day-1 of the session. 322 job offers including the PPOs were made. The highest international package has been Rs.1.56 crore for three students, while it was Rs.62 lakh domestically.”

READ: Amid JNU Protests, Why Kanhaiya's 'Education Is A Constitutional Right' Assertion Is Wrong

An IIT Bombay placement cell official had said that this year they have seen a new set of recruiters offering such high packages. The companies want to take early slots to get the cream of talent. Delhi and Bombay campus saw a 20% rise in Rs 30 lakh-plus offers from last year.

The highest domestic offer at Bombay campus was offered by Qualcomm at Rs 32.59 lakh per annum, followed by Google at Rs 32 lakh per annum, and Gold Sachs at Rs 31.50 lakh per annum. In the first slot of day one, IIT Madras registered a 20% jump in the number of offers with 102 offers made by 20 companies as against 85 offers by 19 companies last year. IIT conducts its final placements in phases where the companies are segregated on the basis of their profiles and sector. Each company is given multiple slots every day.