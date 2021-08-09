IMA Opposes PG Medical Education Regulation Bill, Says It's Against Autonomy Of States

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday, 9 August 2021, opposed the Draft Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations Bill, 2021 that envisages 100% central allotment of state medical seats. The IMA believes that the draft regulation is against the autonomy and the role of states in working towards public health as the right of citizens.

As per the bill, all the medical seats will be filled by the Centre, and state governments will have no role in the admission process, noted IMA demanding the existing system of admission and selection criteria for the PG seats.

In its statement issued on Monday, the IMA said the original Medical Council of India (MCI) was functioning with democratically elected state representatives who always voiced for the collective consciousness of state welfare, however as the NMC is full of nominated people, it is slowly excluding all state governments from the administration of medical education.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 57 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has published the Draft Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations 2021, which is against the autonomy and envisioned role of the States in working towards the Public Health as the right of the citizens," IMA said.

As of date, the broad speciality postgraduation course admission was conducted through PG NEET and 50% of the admission was done by the all-India quota by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS). The rest 50% of seats were admitted by the state government as per social justice norms with NEET PG marks by the Directorate of Medical Education of the respective State.

But as per the draft regulation, 'There shall be common counselling for admission in all Medical Educational Institutions to all Postgraduate Broad -Specialty courses (Diploma/ MD/ MS) on the basis of merit list of the National Exit Test and to all Postgraduate Super- Specialty courses (DM/MCh) on the basis of merit list of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.'

Why should states reserve 50% of seats?

IMA stressed that it is important to continue the existing system of admission and selection criteria because the state medical colleges are staffed and managed by the budget of state government and when not even 50% of seats are earmarked for the respective state, the maintenance and running of the institution will lose its charm and priority.

It also noted that language barrier and social contact would negatively impact their services because of getting admission in non-native states. IMA said the compassion, empathy, and community connections are amplified when students get in touch with their own people, instead of a society not connected with them.