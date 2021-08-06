In A First, Schools In J&K To Be Named After Martyred Army, CRPF And Police Personnel

In a historic first, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to name schools in the Union Territory after martyred Army, Police and CRPF personnel. On Friday, Republic TV accessed a letter by the office of the Jammu Divisional Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Samba, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Reasi regarding the same. It mentions that a committee will be constituted at the district level to finalise the list of government schools that can be named after the martyrs.

Moreover, the Deputy Commissioners were asked to forward this list to the Jammu Divisional Commissioner's office by August 5. As per sources, some of the districts have already submitted the schools that can be named after those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta welcomed this development.

The BJP leader opined, "Since 1946, a different kind of atmosphere was created here due to the Nehru-Sheikh Abdullah accord. Many martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the motherland. Why shouldn't schools be named after them? Similarly, names should be given to other organizations such as parks, airports and universities. The Centre has already started doing this. Many cities have been named after people who ruled and enslaved us. Today, we are an independent country."

J&K charts new past post Article 370 abrogation

This move assumes significance in the wake of the completion of two years since the revocation of J&K's special status. A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Additionally, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats.

In a sign of reconciliation with the Centre, multiple PAGD leaders such as NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami along with others attended a meeting with the PM on June 24. These leaders shared their views on giving a further fillip to the democratic process in J&K. On this occasion, the Centre made it clear that delimitation and peaceful Assembly polls will be "important milestones" in restoring statehood as promised in the Parliament.