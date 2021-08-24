India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 4845 Vacancies In UP, Uttarakhand Circles

UP GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post has invited online applications for recruitment against 4264 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Uttar Pradesh postal circle and 581 posts in Uttarakhand postal cricle. Moreover, The online application window opened on August 23. The last date to apply is September 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at appost.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

The India Post vacancies are for the posts of branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevaks. Candidates who have passed class 10th exam are eligible for the posts. Check full eligibility criteria and age limits here.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for India Post GDS recruitments should have passed class 10th from a recognised school board of education. They must also have studied English, mathematics, and local language as a compulsory or elective subject. The knowledge of the local language is compulsory and candidates should have studied it at least up to 10th standard.

Age Limits: Candidates should be aged between 18 to 40 years as of the advertisement date that is July 20, 2021. Candidates falling under the Schedule Cast or Scheduled Tribe category will get a relaxation of 5 years on the upper age limit. Candidates falling under another Backward Classes category will get an age relaxation of 3 years.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will get an age relaxation of-10 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC will get an age relaxation of 13 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 15 years

Click here to visit the official website

India Post GDS recruitment 2021: How to apply