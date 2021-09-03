Indian Air Force Invites Application For 174 Civilian Posts, Here's All You Need To Know

IAF recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force has recently announced a recruitment drive. The notification has been released for Group C Civilian Posts and a total of 174 candidates will be selected. Candidates who are interested to join the Air Force on the above-mentioned posts can check details here. For more information, candidates will have to visit the Indian Air Force official website i.e., indianairforce.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will selected candidates for the positions of Multi Tasking Staff, Cook, Carpainter, Painter, Mess Staff, Lower Division Clerk, Supdt, House Keeping Staff, and Store Keeper. The age limit for the position is that the minimum required age is 18 and the maximum age is 25 years. However, candidates are informed that age relaxations are applicable in few cases as per rules. Therefore, candidates must go through the IAF official notification released by IAF before applying for the posts.

Candidates are hereby informed that the eligibility criteria for all posts are not same. In order to apply for the post of Supdt, the candidate should have passed their graduation from a recognized university. For the post of Painter, Housekeeper, candidates should have passed their class 10 result from any recognized board. For the post of Store Keeper, the candidate should have passed their class 12 board exam from any recognized board. Similarly, for the post of Cook, apart from passing their class 10 board exam from a recognized board, candidates should also have a minimum of 1 year of experience.

Join Indian Air Force: Steps to Apply

Candidates should download the form and send the same along with the required documents to the concerned Air Force Station. Candidates are hereby informed that the application form submitted via speed post or courier will not be accepted. They should make sure to attach the self-attested documents and a recent passport size photograph. Candidates also have to mention the position for which they are applying and advertisement number in the application form.

Join Indian Air Force: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test. The entrance test will have questions from General Awareness, Mental Ability, General English, Numerical Aptitude, and others. Candidates who manage to qualify for the written test will then be called for skill, physical or practical tests.100% weightage will be given to the marks obtained by candidates in the written test.