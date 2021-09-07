Indian Air Force Recruitment: Application Deadline For 282 Posts Ends Today; Check Details

Quick links:
Indian Air Force recently launched its recruitment drive. The applications are being invited for Group C posts, and the total number of vacancies is 282. Candidates who are interested in applying for this post can check the official notification on indianairforce.nic.in.
More details on the recruitment drive are given below.
Candidates must know that educational eligibility varies for each post. However, a degree that is common is matriculation. Candidates applying for the posts should have passed their Matriculation Exam from a recognized school. To apply for the post of Superintendent, the candidate should have done graduation from some recognized university or equivalent.
IAF Recruitment 2021 for the Group C post will be conducted by taking the written examination. Only candidates who qualify all the eligibility criteria, age limit, and with verified documents will be allowed to sit for the exams. As of now, IAF has not announced admit cards release date.