Indian Air Force Recruitment: Application Deadline For 282 Posts Ends Today; Check Details

Indian Air Force recently launched its recruitment drive. The applications are being invited for Group C posts, and the total number of vacancies is 282. Candidates who are interested in applying for this post can check the official notification on indianairforce.nic.in.

More details on the recruitment drive are given below.

Applications are being invited for:

Cook

Lower Division Clerk

Store Keeper

Carpenter

Painter

House Keeping staff

Laundry Staff

Coppersmith

Sheet metal workers

Mess staff

Tailor

Multi-tasking staff

Hindi typist

Superintendent

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Indian Air Force Recruitment last date is September 7, 2021

Candidates must know that educational eligibility varies for each post. However, a degree that is common is matriculation. Candidates applying for the posts should have passed their Matriculation Exam from a recognized school. To apply for the post of Superintendent, the candidate should have done graduation from some recognized university or equivalent.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Interested candidates who want to apply will have to submit their application forms offline

Candidates will have to submit their application form with the necessary documents

It should be sent to the concerned Air Force Station

Candidates are hereby informed that they can send their application forms through ordinary posts.

Candidates should make sure that the applications that will be sent through speed post and courier will not be accepted.

Or here is the direct link to view the notification

IAF Recruitment 2021 for the Group C post will be conducted by taking the written examination. Only candidates who qualify all the eligibility criteria, age limit, and with verified documents will be allowed to sit for the exams. As of now, IAF has not announced admit cards release date.

IMAGE: PEXELS