Indian Army Online Registration For Ahmednagar Rally Begins, See Important Dates Here

Indian Army Online Registration for Ahmednagar Rally has been started today. Rally will be conducted between 7th September to 23rd September 2021. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in for more updates. Candidates from Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Pune, and Solapur districts will be participating in this rally. The rally aims to select candidates for the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, and Nursing Assistant Veterinary.

Indian Army Ahmednagar Rally: Important Dates

Online registration for the Ahmednagar rally begins on 9th July 2021

Online registration for the Ahmednagar rally ends on 22nd August 2021

Rally to begin on 7th September 2021

Last date of the rally- 23rd September 2021

Admit card for the Ahmednagar recruitment rally will be released on 24th August 2021

Indian Army Online Registration: How to apply for Ahmednagar Rally

Interested candidates should visit joinindianarmy.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to ‘Ahmednagar Recruitment Rally’ link

Or here is the direct link to rally registration

Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Click on submit and keep a copy of the submitted form with yourself

Along with Ahmednagar, Indian Army is also conducting a recruitment rally in Varanasi, Amritsar, and Barrackpore districts. Rally is being conducted to recruit candidates at the position of soldier general duty, soldier tradesman (10th pass), soldier tradesman (8th pass), soldier technical, soldier technical (aviation/ ammunition examiner), soldier nursing assistant, or nursing assistant veterinary. Interested candidates can follow the website and the direct link mentioned below for detailed notification of their area.

Direct links for rally notifications

Direct link for rally notification of Charkhi Dadri (Haryana)

Direct link for rally notification of Punjab

Direct link for rally notification of Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Direct link for rally notification of Andhra Pradesh

Points to be considered