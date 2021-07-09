Last Updated:

Indian Army Online Registration For Ahmednagar Rally Begins, See Important Dates Here

Indian Army has opened the registration portal for Ahmednagar Rally. Rally is scheduled to be held between 7th September to 23rd September 2021.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Indian Army

IMAGE: AP


Indian Army Online Registration for Ahmednagar Rally has been started today. Rally will be conducted between 7th September to 23rd September 2021. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in for more updates. Candidates from Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Pune, and Solapur districts will be participating in this rally. The rally aims to select candidates for the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, and Nursing Assistant Veterinary.

Indian Army Ahmednagar Rally: Important Dates

  • Online registration for the Ahmednagar rally begins on 9th July 2021
  • Online registration for the Ahmednagar rally ends on 22nd August 2021
  • Rally to begin on 7th September 2021
  • Last date of the rally- 23rd September 2021
  • Admit card for the Ahmednagar recruitment rally will be released on 24th August 2021

Indian Army Online Registration: How to apply for Ahmednagar Rally

  • Interested candidates should visit joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, go to ‘Ahmednagar Recruitment Rally’ link
  • Or here is the direct link to rally registration
  • Fill the application form and upload the required documents
  • Click on submit and keep a copy of the submitted form with yourself

Along with Ahmednagar, Indian Army is also conducting a recruitment rally in Varanasi, Amritsar, and Barrackpore districts. Rally is being conducted to recruit candidates at the position of soldier general duty, soldier tradesman (10th pass), soldier tradesman (8th pass), soldier technical, soldier technical (aviation/ ammunition examiner), soldier nursing assistant, or nursing assistant veterinary. Interested candidates can follow the website and the direct link mentioned below for detailed notification of their area. 

Direct links for rally notifications 

Points to be considered 

  • It is strictly advised that candidates must not apply in more than one category. If they do so, they may be disqualified.
  • In case a candidate needs any help during the registration process, assistance will also be provided to candidates at Recruiting Office (HQ), Pune, on working days from 10 am to 2 pm.
  • Candidates will have to reach to the center mentioned in their admit card

READ | Indian Army COAS MM Naravane to discuss anti-drone technology with UK counterpart
READ | Indian Army CDS Gen Naravane on his two-day visit meets UK Gen Sir Carter
READ | 2 Indian Army personnel spying for Pakistan arrested; 'Shared over 900 documents with ISI'
READ | Indian Army Chief meets British Army top brass to discuss joint military cooperation
READ | Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 to begin soon, registration opens for various positions
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND