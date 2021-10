Indian Navy has started the online application process for recruitment against 300 vacancies for the post of Sailor (MR). The online registration window has been opened on October 29. The last date to apply for the posts is November 2, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Sailor Pay Scale

Pay & Allowances- During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs.14,600/- per month will be given to the candidates. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs.21,700- 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @Rs.5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs.14,600/- per month will be given to the candidates. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs.21,700- 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @Rs.5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable). Training: The training for the Sailor MR course will commence in April 2022 with 12 weeks of Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

Indian Navy Sailor Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be born between 1st April 2002 to 31st March 2005 - Both dates inclusive.

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination (10th Pass) from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Direct link to apply online for Indian Navy Sailor posts

Click here for more details

How to apply for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2022