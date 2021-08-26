IPU Admit Card 2021: Indrprastha University Releases Admit Card, Mock Test For IPU CET

IPU Admit Card 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University popularly known as IP University has released the admit cards for candidates who will appear in its Common Entrance Test. The IPU CET 2021 for admissions to various courses in ungergraduate programme on August 28 and 29, 2021. The IPU CET admit card 2021 is available on the official website - ipu.ac.in.

Indraprastha University Admit Card 2021

The Indraprastha is conducting the common entrance test (CET) 2021 for the candidates seeking admission to various under graduate courses. The courses include Bachelor of Business Administration, BBA, Bachelor of Commerce, B.Com, Bachelor of Computer Application, BCA, Bachelor of Education, B.Ed, Bachelor of Journalism, and Mass Communication and others. This year, Indraprastha University will conduct CET 2021 online on a Computer Based Mode.

IPU CET Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website- ipu.ac.in

On the homepegae, click on the IPU CET 2021 admit card link given for UG courses

A login page wil appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your IPU CET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

IPU Entrance Test 2021

IPU will conduct the Common Entrance Test in online computer-based test mode. For the convinience of students, IPU has released a mock test to practise taking the online exam. The link to take IPU CET Mock Test is available on the official website- ipu.ac.in.

IPU has launched few new courses is starting from Academic Session 2021-22 at the University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR) and University School of Design & Innovation (USDI), GGSIPU East Delhi Campus, Surajmal Vihar, GGSIP University, New Delhi. USAR has launched the courses namely- B. Tech. (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science); B. Tech. (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning); B. Tech. (Industrial Internet of Things); B. Tech. (Automation & Robotics) and University School of Design & Innovation (USDI) Bachelor of Design. USDI has launched a course in Bachelor of Design. University School of Architecture and Planning ) has launched courses in M. Arch. (Urban Design) and M. Plan (Urban and Regional Planning). University School of Basic and Applied Science has launched a course in M.Sc. (Packaging Technology).

Candidates should note that CET will be conducted in various places such as Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Guwahati, Delhi NCR, and Navi Mumbai. Students must carry their admit card as well as valid id proof such as Aadhar card, voter id card, or others when they appear for the exam. Candidates should note that they can also appear for IPU mock testonline. The mock test is conducted to make students familiarized with the exam pattern. IPU CET 2021 is conducted for admission of candidates to various Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses.