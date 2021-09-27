Ireland Opens Its Doors For Indian Students; Announces 'Back To Campus' Plan 2021

Education in Ireland, the national brand for Enterprise Ireland responsible for the promotion of Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas, has announced a virtual showcase. The virtual showcase will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 1 pm to 6 pm. It aims to promote the 2022/2023 academic year in Ireland.

The Education in Ireland Showcase is an official event of the Government of Ireland exclusively for India and Sri Lanka. At the event, prospective Indian and Sri Lankan students will have the chance to speak privately through text and video chat with Irish higher education institutions who will help them plan their dream of studying in Ireland. The virtual showcase for Ireland also serves as an opportunity for students and parents to learn about the admission process, understand the visa process, and the 2-year post-study stay back option offered to international students. The event will include a virtual seminar room with Irish Visa Office representatives and student ambassadors.

Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Brendan Ward said, “Ireland has already vaccinated 90% of its adult population, including students. This makes it an opportune time for the country to welcome back students from all around the world to pursue their third-level education here. All Irish HEIs have come together to ensure that safety protocols are followed from the arrival of international students into Ireland and whilst their stay in the country. Ireland is eager to welcome its staff and students back on campus.”

Students and parents will be able to personally interact with20 Ireland’s top higher education institutions that offer globally recognized UG and PG programmes in Business, Science, Engineering, and Humanities. Officials from the Irish Visa Office in New Delhi will also participate in the event.

Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland mentioned, “Ireland is committed to providing excellence in education and to making students job and market-ready for the future. Education in Ireland’s third edition of the Virtual Showcase will present students with an opportunity to explore and find the right courses and job prospects by interacting virtually and directly with representatives of Irish higher education institutions.”

“According to the OECD report, Ireland will be the least affected economy in Europe following the pandemic and is expected to grow 7% this year. While COVID-19 has posed numerous hurdles for international students seeking to study abroad, students continue to plan for their future and invest in their education in Ireland. Presently 35,000students from 160 countries around the world are studying in Ireland, including 4000 from India.85% of Indian students have chosen to stay back in Ireland for work since the beginning of the pandemic.”

A year later, Ireland is opening again and accepting back its international students in September 2021 as part of the Irish government’s back to campus phased plan, which will include face-to-face teaching. Talking about education in times of COVID-19, O’Driscoll added, “Irish HEIs will ensure the safe and managed arrival of all international students into Ireland for the academic year 2021/22, prioritising the public health of students, staff, and the wider community.”

The fairs will provide a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the below mentioned leading Irish institution and receive first-hand information on courses, admission process, intakes and so on.

Participants

Institute of Technology Carlow Trinity College Dublin Technological University of the Shannon Dundalk Institute of Technology Griffith College University College Cork Technological University Dublin Waterford Institute of Technology National University of Ireland, Galway Letterkenny Institute of Technology Dublin Business School University of Limerick Shannon College of Hotel Management RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences Dublin City University Maynooth University University College Dublin Munster Technological University National College of Ireland Visa office

Participants at the upcoming event can also attend detailed seminars and informative sessions on studying in Ireland, talk with college representatives and alumni, get advice from official Irish government representatives, learn about scholarships, have the visa process explained, and pose their queries. It’s the perfect opportunity for Indian students to speak directly with admissions and academic staff from Ireland’s top institutions. Participation in the Education in Ireland Virtual Showcase is free, and students can register their interests by clicking here.