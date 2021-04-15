Is NDA Exam Postponed Amid COVID Lockdown? See Latest Update Here

Many important exams such as the board exams and entrance exams for many states have been cancelled due to the rising cases of COVID. On the day of writing this article, COVID cases in India have risen to a record of more than 2 lakh cases daily. In such a situation many students have been asking whether the UPSC NDA exams will be delayed. Read on to know if NDA exam is postponed.

Is NDA Exam Postponed? NDA Exam Date

As of now, UPSC has no official statement regarding the postponement of NDA exams. So, no NDA exams have not been postponed and will be held at the scheduled date. However, UPSC has laid out strict healthcare guidelines for students who will be appearing for the exams for their own safety. As per the UPSC website, the UPSC exam is going to be held on April 18, 2021. Candidates who appear for the UPSC exam will be required to download the NDA exam admit card from the official website -upsc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to bring their admit card and valid photo ID to the exam centre. Candidates will be screened before the exams and students showing symptoms will not be allowed to enter the NDA exam venue.

How to Download NDA Exam Admit Card?

Candidates need to bring all the COVID-19 essentials along with the UPSC NDA (1) 2021 admit card and valid photo id proof. Students having any symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to enter the UPSC NDA exam centre. Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the UPSC website for the latest NDA exam update. Here are the instructions on how to download the NDA admit card.

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Click on 'E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC'.

On this page, look for the link of UPSC NDA admit card 2021 or search for it in the various links of admit card section on the website and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials like the registration ID or the roll number and click on submit.

Your UPSC NDA 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check all the details once and download it.

Candidates are advised to download a soft copy on their devices as well as get a printout to take to the exam venue.

