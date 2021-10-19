ISRO Invites Online Applications For Remote Sensing And Image Analysis Course

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from interested candidates for a two-month offline course. The course is named Remote Sensing and Image Analysis and it will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun. Interested candidates must note that only 20 participants will be allowed for the course. IIRS will provide lodging and boarding facilities to all course participants. Candidates can take rooms in IIRS hostels on a single or double occupancy basis at very nominal rates.

All those candidates who will participate will be equipped with a good working knowledge of the theory and practice of tools and technologies. Preference will be given to candidates nominated by the government organisations followed by other working professionals for the ISRO course. Other details can be checked here.

Remote sensing and Image Analysis Course Details

This course aims at supporting capacity-building activities in India. It aims to do so as it will increase the benefits of space technology reaching society at large. The course is created to train and enhance the capacity of working professionals, researchers and students in the field of remote sensing.

It enhances the skills of the participants by teaching the following topics

Basics of remote sensing and photogrammetry Digital image analysis Thematic lectures and project work

Eligibility to apply for ISRO course

Candidates must have a graduation degree in science or engineering

Government officials having Bachelor’s degree in any discipline are eligible to apply

Steps to apply for ISRO course

Candidates will have to go to admissions.iirs.gov.in

enter name, email, set password and enter code and click on register option

Post clicking on register, candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter personal details, educational details and all the other details asked

Then candidates will have to upload images of signature, photograph, and Email ID

Then candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to choose the course and pay the application fee

Candidates should take a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference

Here is the direct link to the application form

Fee details and course date

As mentioned above, the last date to apply is November 12, 2021. Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs. 1000. The two-month-long course will cost Rs. 20,000. The course will be conducted between January 10, 2022, and March 4, 2022.