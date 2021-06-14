Last Updated:

ISRO Online Courses: Free Courses Launched For Students & Professionals, See How To Apply

ISRO Online Courses: ISRO-IIRS has launched three free courses for students and professionals. Check full details here. Get direct link to apply here.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering three new online courses for students and working professionals. The courses are offered by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS). The courses are free of cost and the participants will also get a certificate on completion of the course. Read on to know full details on courses and schedule.

  • Course on Machine learning to Deep Learning: A journey for remote sensing data classification 
  • Course on Overview of Web GIS Technology 
  • Course on Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies

ISRO-- IIRS Course Schedule

The online application windows for these courses are open. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the course on IIRS official website- https://www.iirs.gov.in/. The course for Machine Learning will commence on July 5 and conclude on July 9. The course on GIS technology will commence on June 21 and conclude on July 2. The course on Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies will be conducted from June 21 to 25. 

Click here to register for ISRO-IIRS online courses 2021

  • Course on Machine learning to Deep Learning -- July 5 to July 9
  • Course on Overview of Web GIS Technology - June 21 to July 2
  • Course on Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies -- June 21 to 25.

How to attend the course

Registered participants can attend the course live via any web browser through the e-class portal of IIRS Dehradun i.e. https://eclass.iirs.gov.in. The participants can also attend the live workshop via the YouTube channel of IIRS i.e https://www.youtube.com/user/edusat2004. The content of the workshop will be available offline after 24 hours in the e-class portal.

All the participants who complete 70% of sessions of the course live via the e-class portal will get the certificate. The participants who attend the course sessions via the IIRS youtube channel should mark their attendance via offline session available after 24 hours, the official website reads.

