JAC Delhi Counselling Website Launched; Check Direct Link, Application Details Here

The Joint Admission Counselling's official website was launched on Friday, September 17, 2021. The official website was launched by Joint Admission Counselling Committee. Students who checked their JEE Mains result 2021 can now visit the website to apply for JAC Delhi 2021 counselling. The official website to visit is jacdelhi.nic.in

The purpose of the newly launched website is to provide admission to students to various Undergraduate (UG) programmes. Through this counselling process, they will be getting admission to premier universities in Delhi. The admission process to various affiliated colleges is done on the basis of JEE Mains 2021 rank.

JAC 2021 Counselling

A total of five colleges are participating. The participating colleges altogether are offering over 6,200 seats in engineering programs. These all will be done through JAC 2021 counselling. Only those students who qualified for the JEE Mains 2021 exam can apply for admission to these colleges through JAC Delhi counselling 2021. In order to easily apply for JAC counselling 2021, students should be ready with their application number and password.

Students will also be asked to submit their personal details and documents. The documents include JEE Main subject-wise marks, percentage, Class 12 mark sheet, birth certificate, caste certificate (in case it is required), among others. The five colleges of Delhi that are participating in the admission process through JAC 2021 includes Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

