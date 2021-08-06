JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key OUT: JEE Mains Session 3 Results Expected Today

JEE Main 2021 final answer key for the session 3 exams has been released on Thursday night. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main session 3 exams that were held in July can check their final answer keys online. The JEE Main 2021 final answer key can be accessed from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 final answer key

JEE Main 2021 Phase III exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The JEE Main exam 2021 was conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of JEE Mains was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Around seven lakh engineering aspirants had appeared for the JEE Main 2021 third session exams.

How to download JEE Main 2021 session 3 final answer key

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main final answer key link

A PDF file will open

The PDF file will contain the final answer keys

Check the keys and match them with your response sheet

Direct link to download JEE Main Final answer key 2021

JEE Main 2021 Result

The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2021 today. Usually, NTA announces the results of JEE a few hours or a day after releasing the final answer key. Hence, the candidates can expect their JEE Main 2021 session 3 result anytime soon. NTA will not release the cutoffs and ranks of JEE Mains. These will be released only after the fourth session of JEE Main is conducted. NTA has decided to conduct JEE Mains four times this year. The first and second sessions of JEE Mains were conducted in the months of March and April, respectively. The third session was scheduled for May which had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was then held in July.