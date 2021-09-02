JEE Main 2021 Final Results, All-India Rank Lists Likely To Be Released By September 10

JEE Main 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the fourth and final session of JEE Main 2021 today, September 2. The JEE Main session 4 exams were held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. Over 6 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the final session exam. With the wrapping up of the conduct of JEE Main exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for their results.

Candidates must note that NTA will soon release the provisional answer keys for JEE Main session 4 exam. The answer keys are released two to three days after the conduct of the exam. Candidates will be able to raise objections against any key. After considering the valid objections, NTA will release the final answer key, based on which, the results will be prepared.

JEE Main Final Result Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2021 final results by September 10. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check it online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For the candidates who have appeared in more than one session of JEE Main exam, the best score will be considered in their final results. Along with JEE Main 2021 session-4 results, the NTA will also release the all India rank list and category-wise cut-offs.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main exam 2021 can register for the JEE Advanced 2021. The registration window for JEE Advanced 2021 will open on September 11. Hence, the JEE Main results will be out before this date. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3 and results will be declared on October 15. After the results of JEE Advanced is declared, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be conducted. JEE Advanced AAT is for admission to Architecture programmes at IITs which is scheduled to be held on October 15.