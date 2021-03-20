JEE Main March Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Raise Objections Online

JEE Main Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main March answer key, question paper, and response sheet of candidates on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main March exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections against any key till March 22. Read on to know more details about the JEE Main answer key and how to challenge it.

How to download JEE Main March 2021 Answer key

Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in,

Click on the link of JEE Main March answer key flashing on the homepage

The candidates will then have to enter the application number and password, as generated at the time of filling the application form.

Click the blue ‘Sign In’ button.

Click on the ‘View question paper’ option

Through the link, the candidates will be able to download their JEE Mains response sheet 2021.

Candidates can also raise objections against any key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The fee is non-refundable. The answer key challenge window will be open from March 20 to March 22 up to 1 pm. The payment of the procession fee of Rs 200 can be made up to 3 pm on March 22. The fee has to be paid online through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ Paytm etc.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of â‚¹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from March 20, 2021 to March 22, 2021 (upto 01.00 PM). The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto March 22, 2021 (upto 03.00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final," the official notice reads.

