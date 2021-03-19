JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Declared: How B.Arch, B.Plan Exams' NTA Scores Are Calculated

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main Paper 2A and 2B results 2021 on March 18. The Joint Entrance Main Exam for B. Architecture and B. Planning programmes were conducted on February 23. A total of 59962 candidates for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 25810 candidates for Paper 2B (B.Planning) were registered in this examination. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their NTA scores by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Paper 2 Toppers

According to the NTA official notice, a total of 48836 candidates had appeared in the JEE Main Paper 2A B.Arch exam and 19352 appeared in paper 2B B. Plan exam. Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana scored 100 percentile in the Paper 2A exam. Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra scored 100 percentile in Paper 2B exam. Meghna Gupta of Delhi emerged as the topper among female candidates by scoring 99.9959 percentile while Bandaru Rama Sahitya of Andhra Pradesh scored 99.9897 percentile to become the topper among female candidates in Paper 2B exam.

How NTA scores are calculated?

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained by a candidate are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The NTA Score Indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (Same or lower raw scores) a particular candidate in that session.

The NTA Score of a Candidate has been calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate divided by The total number of candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’.

"The NTA Score of the total is not an aggregate or average of the NTA Score of an individual subject. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," the official notice reads.

JEE Main Paper 2 All India Ranks

NTA has not released the All India Ranks of the candidates. The agency will conduct the second cycle of JEE Main Paper 2 in the month of May. Candidates who have not appeared in the February exam or could not clear the exam or those who are not satisfied with their scores can register for the May exam. All India Ranks (AIR) of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores of all candidates who appeared in the Feb 2021 and May 2021 examinations.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)