JEE Main Paper Leak? Screenshots Of Question Paper Went Viral In Patna During Exam

Screenshots of JEE Main March exam question paper were reportedly circulated through Whatsapp in Patna, Bihar just a few minutes after the commencement of the exam on Thursday. NTA conducted the second cycle of JEE Main Paper 1 exam from March 16 to 18. On the last day of the exam, the question paper went viral on social media in Patna.

Many candidates who appeared in the exam reported that the questions were the same as shown in the viral screenshots. A total of 619638 candidates were registered to appear for the JEE Main Paper-1 exam. The exam was conducted in two shifts- morning and evening. The morning shift began at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon. The evening shift was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Few coaching centres in Patna reportedly received the screenshots of leaked JEE Main paper on their Whatsapp at 9:34 am, which is around half an hour from the commencement of the exam.

Vineet Joshi, director-general of NTA, told The Times of India newspaper that the leaked paper will not benefit anyone if a candidate has shared the pictures of questions during the exam. However, if the allegations are true, we will take action against such mischievous candidates. The person will be booked for using unfair means and NTA will also ensure that the candidate is debarred from taking the JEE exam in the future.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted two cycles of JEE Main exams in February and in March. The results of JEE Main February exam was declared on March 8. NTA will soon release the final answer key of JEE Main March exam. NTA will conduct the remaining two cycles of JEE Main exams in the months of April and May. Candidates who have not appeared in the past cycles of the exam or who could not clear the test or even those who are not satisfied with their performance can register to appear for the upcoming sessions of JEE Main. The registration window for the same will open soon. Candidates are advised to keep check the JEE Main official website regularly.

