JEE Main Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Main Scorecards

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main Result 2021 on Friday. The final answer key was released a day before the results on July 5, 2021. The answer keys are still available on the official website. Candidates can check the website or here is the direct link to check the answer key.

Candidates who took the exam and are ready with credentials to check their results can do the same on the official website now. Candidates are hereby informed that the testing agency has not released the cutoffs and ranks of JEE Mains, as the cutoffs will be released only after the fourth session of JEE Main is conducted. It is to be noted that this year, the first session was conducted in March, and the second session was conducted in April. However, the third was postponed from March 2021 till July 2021 due to the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

NTA JEE Mains 2021 result: How to check

Candidates who took the exam will have to visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, the candidate should click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'

Or here is the direct link to check results

After clicking on the link mentioned above, enter the application number and other required details

Post clicking on submit, the JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

JEE Main 2021 final answer key

JEE Main 2021 Phase III exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The JEE Main exam 2021 was conducted in two shifts, first shift of the exam started at 9 am and continued till 12 noon. The second shift of JEE Mains was started at 3 pm and continued till 6 pm. Over seven lakh engineering aspirants had appeared for the JEE Main 2021 third session exams. All the exams were conducted by the National Testing Agency.