JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: Top 10 Highlights Of JEE Mains Paper 1 Results

The JEE Main 2021 result for Paper 1 was declared on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in on Monday, March 8. NTA conducted the first cycle of JEE Main exam 2021 from February 23 to 26, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam for admission to B.Tech, B.E programs can now check their NTA scores online. Take a look at the top 10 JEE 2021 result highlights.

JEE Main result 2021 highlights

Out of 652627 (6.52 lacs) registered candidates, 620978 (6.20 lacs) candidates have appeared for Paper 1 of JEE Main conducted from February 24 to 26, 2021.

Six candidates have received a perfect NTA score of 100 in the February 2021 Jee Mains exam (Paper 1).

Candidates including Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria from Delhi (NCT), Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi (NCT), Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat have secured 100 NTA scores.

Candidate Komma Sharanya from Telangana has topped among the Female category with an NTA score of 99.99.

Candidate Ranjim Prabal Das has scored the top position among the Male category with an NTA score of 100.

This time, NTA will not release the All India Ranks of candidates for the February exam. The AIR (All India Rank) will be announced only after the completion of the fourth and final cycle of the exam in May. The ranks of the candidates will be released taking the best of the four NTA scores into consideration.

Candidates have the choice to appear in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th exams for admission if they are not happy with their NTA score.

This year the JEE Main exam was conducted in 332 cities, including 9 cities outside India as well. Exams centers located outside India were in cities including Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

This was the first time that the JEE Mains exam Paper 1 was conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Check out the Education minister tweet on the JEE Main result 2021 for paper 1.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their JEE Main February results can re-attempt the exam in March, April, or May sessions. NTA is conducting the exam four times this year. The final rank list will be prepared only after the completion of the May session exam. JEE Main 2021 final result will be declared by June or July this year. Candidates who appear for more than one session will be evaluated based on their best of all attempts. Currently, candidates can download their NTA JEE Main scorecard for the February session.