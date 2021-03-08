JEE Main Result 2021 Delayed, Over 6 Lakh Candidates Eagerly Waiting For JEE Mains Results

JEE Main Results 2021: After waiting for the whole day on Sunday, over 6 lakh candidates of JEE Main 2021 will have to wait for few more hours today to get their results. Despite displaying the JEE Main result declaration date as March 7, NTA did not announce the results as per the schedule. However, the JEE Main final answer key for the February session of the exam was released late in the evening at 10:30 pm.

NTA usually declares the JEE Main result soon after releasing the final answer key. However, the result was not declared on Sunday, March 7. Now, candidates can expect their JEE mains result anytime soon. The JEE main result 2021 is likely to be declared today, March 8.

JEE Main February session of the exam was conducted from February 23 to 26 in a computer-based test mode. Over 6.6. lakh candidates registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). According to the education ministry and NTA, 95% of the total registered candidates appeared for the exam.

JEE Main provisional answer key was released on March 1. Candidates submitted their objections against the answer key till March 3. Considering the valid objections, subject experts in the panel revised the answer key. The final answer key has been uploaded on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to check JEE Main Final answer key 2021

Visit the official website of JEE Main- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads JEE Main Feb 2021 final answer key

A PDF file will open

Check the answer key with your response sheet that was released on March 1.

How to check JEE Main Result 2021 after it is released

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main February 2021 result link flashing A login page will appear on the screen Key in your application number/ roll number and date of birth/ password to log in Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Candidates can also check their JEE Main results on their mobile phones. They should have a smartphone with an active internet connection. Click here to know how to check JEE Mains result 2021 on a mobile phone.

