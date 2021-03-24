JEE Main Result 2021: Here's How To Check JEE Main March Result On Mobile Phone

JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the JEE Main March result any time now. The JEE Main answer key (final) was released on March 24, 2021. The result will soon be made available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Find out how to check JEE Main Result on mobile.

How to check JEE Main Result on mobile?

Once the JEE Main Result 2021 is released, open google chrome on your mobile. You can also use any other browser.

Type JEE Main official website and this link shall appear in front of you, jeemain.nta.nic.in

A new page will open, where the candidate shall find JEE Main Result 2021 link, activated.

Enter your login credentials and hit the submit button.

Check your result and download the page.

Candidates will also be able to download the individual rank cards using their login details.

JEE Main Answer Key

JEE Main provisional answer key 2021 was released on March 20, 2021. Following this candidates were invited to raise objections against the JEE Main answer key till March 22. According to NTA’s official website, a panel of subject experts considered the valid objections and revised the answer key. The final answer key was released on March 24.

JEE Mains 2021 March exam

NTA had conducted the second cycle of JEE Main 2021 from March 16 to 18, 2021 in a computer-based test mode. Nearly, 6.1 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. Now that the JEE Main result 2021 is set to announce any minute, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates. Also note that NTA will conduct the JEE Main two more times in April and May, this year.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main exam 2020 from September 1 to 6. But the April session of the exam was conducted in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following that JEE Main Result was announced on September 11. NTA had conducted JEE Main February 2021 exam from February 23 to 26 in a computer-based test mode. According to NTA’s website, JEE Main exam was conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad -- Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

Image Credit: PTI