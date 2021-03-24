JEE Main Result 2021: How To Calculate JEE Main Percentile Score? Here's The Formula

The National Testing Agency, NTA will be announcing the JEE Main result 2021 at any time now. The agency had released the final JEE Main answer key today on March 24, 2021. The JEE Main march result will soon be declared on the official website of the examination on jeemain.nta.nic.in. A lot of students are curious to know about the percentile score of JEE Main result 2021 and wondering how to calculate JEE Main percentile score. Here is a look at how to calculate the JEE Main percentile score.

The JEE examination consists of 90 questions with 30 questions each for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. 4 marks are awarded for a right answer and 1 mark is deducted for a wrong answer. Candidates should take note that the percentile of a candidate is different from the RAW score. The percentile is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained by the candidate. To calculate the percentile score, the following is required.

The total number of candidates who appeared in that particular session of JEE Main exam

The raw score of a candidate in that session of the exam.

The percentile score is calculated by the following formula

100 × (Number of candidates who appeared in that session with the raw score equal to or less than the candidate ÷ Total number of students appeared for the examination in the same session)

This means that the topper of the examination will have a percentile of 100. The percentile of a candidate will always be between 0 to 100. For example, if a candidate has topped in the session with 340 marks out of 360 and the total number of candidates is 24,000. Then his percentile becomes, 100 × (24,000 ÷24,000) = 100. In another example, if a candidate has scored 320 marks out of 360. The total number of candidates is 28,000. The number of candidates who have secured less than or equal to raw score than the candidate is 27000. Then his percentile becomes, 100 × (27,000 ÷28,000) = 96.42857. In this way, the percentile of a candidate can be calculated. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the JEE Main March result and JEE Main result date.

