JEE Main Results Delayed, Advanced Registration Date Postponed To Sept 13; Details Here

JEE Main results were expected to be out on Friday, September 10, 2021. However, it is being delayed as results have not yet been released. The JEE Advanced registration which was supposed to begin on September 11 has also been postponed because of the delay in announcement of results. Now, the registration for JEE Advanced will begin on September 13, 2021. The registration portal will be closed on September 19, 2021, and students will be given 24 hours time post the closing of registration to pay the application fee in online mode. This has been announced through an official notice released by JEE Advanced official website. Here is the direct link to view the notice.

JEE Main results mandatory for Advanced registration

It is important for JEE Main results to be out as the Advanced registration is dependent on it. Post the declaration of results, candidates who secure the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2021 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. To be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test. This year, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, will be conducting the exams. The official website on which forms will be uploaded is jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon)

Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST

Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST

JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021

JEE session IV results 2021: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 Result: How to check scores

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the website, click on the link which will read JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV (To be noted is that the link will be activated only after the results are declared)

Enter the required details like examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code, and then click on 'Submit'.

The NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check details and download it.

Image: Shutterstock