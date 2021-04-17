JKBOSE Class 11 Exams 2021 Postponed; Class 11 Leh Results 2020 Declared

As COVID 19 Pandemic rages on, many states in India have decided to cancel or postpone their respective state Board and school exams. In the latest development, the Twitter account of the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the news that in the view of COVID 19, Class 11 exams of JKBOSE have been postponed. Read on to know more details about JKBOSE Class 11 exams.

JKBOSE Class 11 Exams Postponed

The decision to postpone was delivered by the Twitter account of Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on April 17, 2021. Not much information has been provided regarding the delayed dates for the exams. However, students are advised to regularly visit the JKBOSE official website www.jkbose.ac.in/ for regular updates and news on the Class 11 exams. It can be expected that the revised dates for the Class 10 exams postponed will be given in the coming few days. Apart from the Class 11 exam postponed, the Lt Governer's Tweet also mentioned that limit or ceiling for public gathering has been reduced from 200 to 100, meaning there cannot be a group or organisation of people more than 100 meeting in one place. All these measures have been taken as precautions against the rising COVID 19 pandemic across the state.

Apart from Class 11 exams being postponed, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also announced the postponement of class 12 exams as well as the cancellation of Class 10 exams for the JKBOSE Boards on April 15. The Class 10 JKBOSE Board examinations had already begun on April 3 but were cancelled in the middle. Similarly, Class 12 exams that began on April 1 were also postponed.

In view of #COVID19, class 11th exams have been postponed.



There will also be ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 17, 2021

JKBOSE 11th Leh Results declared

The JKBOSE has also announced the results of Class 11 for the Leh division for the exams held in 2020. Class 11 students who gave the exams in 2020 can go to the official website of JKBOSE at www.jkbose.ac.in/ to check their results. The students will need to log in with their roll numbers and get the results from the JKBOSE website. Here are the steps on how to get your Class 11 results for the Leh Division.

Go to the official website of the JKBOSE - www.jkbose.ac.in/

On the homepage, you will see a link with the following text, click on it: Result of Higher Secondary Part One ( Class 11th )

You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in your details such as Roll No and click Enter/Submit

Your Class 11 Leh result will appear on your screen.

It is advised that students save a soft copy of the results on their computers as well as get a printed hard copy.

