JKPSC Extends Deadline To Apply For 173 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Details Here

JKPSC has extended the deadline to apply for 173 Assistant Professor posts from Oct 15 to Oct 21, 2021. Here is all you need to know about it.

JKPSC

JKPSC 2021 Update: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission also known as JKPSC has recently announced that the deadline for editing the application forms for Assistant Professor posts has been extended. Now the interested and eligible candidates can apply for above-mentioned JKPSC assistant professor post till October 21. 2021. To be noted that earlier the application editing window closing date was October 15 and it had been closed too.

JKPSC Official notification

“Now, again various candidates have represented for extension in the editing period citing various technical reasons. Though, the technical issues raised by the candidates were taken up with the NIC but the same could not be resolved promptly due to back to back holidays. Therefore, the Commission taking cognizance of the issue has decided to extend the editing period of the online application forms up to October 21,” Commission said in official notification.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will select a total of 173 candidates to fill the vacancies of Assistant professor position. Official notice further reads that the interview for selection to this post will be held at the headquarter of JKPSC, which is Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar colony Bakshi nagar Jammu.

JKPSC Assistant professor recruitment details

  • For Mathematics, 5 candidates will be selected 
  • For Bio-Chemistry-2
  • For Environmental Science- 15
  • For Electronics- 3
  • For Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA- 1
  • For Geography-8
  • For Education-6
  • For Hindi- 12
  • For Political Science- 23
  • For Urdu/Literature- 15
  • For Economics- 14
  • For History- 10
  • For Philosophy- 5
  • For Sociology- 26
  • For Statistics- 1
  • For Islamic Studies- 5
  • For Commerce- 3
  • For Sericulture- 1
  • For Tour & Travel- 2
  • For Information & Technology- 7
  • For Industrial Chemistry-1
  • For Bio-informatics- 3
  • For BBA/MBA and Management- 5

Age Limit and Application Fee

  • The upper age limit to apply is 40 years
  • Candidates belonging to general category will be charged Rs. 1000 as requisite fee
  • Candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to pay only Rs. 500 as requisite fee
